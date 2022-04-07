River Road Asset Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGS. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 120,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

