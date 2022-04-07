Ritocoin Price Up 42.7% This Week (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $219,385.74 and approximately $213.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.54 or 0.07397139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.16 or 0.99840405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,689,860,735 coins and its circulating supply is 1,677,579,226 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

