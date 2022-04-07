Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $34,919.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00078031 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

