Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,780 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.80) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.38) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.57) to GBX 6,460 ($84.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.20) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

RIO opened at GBX 6,109 ($80.12) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,717.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,152.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

