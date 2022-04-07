RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,109,000 after buying an additional 114,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,624,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,360,000 after purchasing an additional 139,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,274,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNG opened at $117.01 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

