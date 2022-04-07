Richard Sells Purchases 9,894 Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) insider Richard Sells acquired 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,985.88 ($26,210.99).

KETL opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £418.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Strix Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 191.20 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 279.82.

Get Strix Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

KETL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.92) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376 ($4.93).

About Strix Group (Get Rating)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.