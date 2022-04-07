Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.87. 6,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 57,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RONI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $2,653,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

