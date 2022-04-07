RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $354.78 and last traded at $353.21. Approximately 35,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,102,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.85.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

Get RH alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.18.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 over the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.