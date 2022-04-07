Reviewing LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -739.91% -95.00% -56.63% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -69.39% -42.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 4.22 -$40.03 million ($1.24) -0.56 Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 9.91 -$124.97 million ($2.02) -2.45

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LogicBio Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,523.38%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 458.92%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Poseida Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

