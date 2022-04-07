Reviewing Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) & Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and Entera Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$89.79 million ($1.43) -2.87 Entera Bio $570,000.00 113.51 -$12.19 million ($0.46) -5.93

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gamida Cell and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.85%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -150.99% -50.83% Entera Bio -2,134.33% -59.83% -47.53%

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Gamida Cell on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

