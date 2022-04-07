Reviewing Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Chindata Group alerts:

16.2% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chindata Group and TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.08 $49.65 million $0.14 44.50 TripAdvisor $902.00 million 4.00 -$148.00 million ($1.08) -24.11

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 11.11% 3.18% 1.79% TripAdvisor -16.41% -17.49% -5.97%

Volatility and Risk

Chindata Group has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chindata Group and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00 TripAdvisor 3 2 5 0 2.20

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 111.08%. TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.01%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Summary

Chindata Group beats TripAdvisor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.