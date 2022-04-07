Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $549.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Resources Connection by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

