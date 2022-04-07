Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 44 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.76% from the company’s current price.
LON RSG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.18 ($0.47). The stock has a market cap of £200.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02.
