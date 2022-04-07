Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 44 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.76% from the company’s current price.

LON RSG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.18 ($0.47). The stock has a market cap of £200.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

