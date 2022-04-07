Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ventas (VTR)

Ventas (NYSE: VTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – Ventas is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.50 to $61.50.

3/16/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

3/11/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Ventas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

VTR opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 443.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

