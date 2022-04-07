Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Legal & General Group (LGEN)

Legal & General Group (LON: LGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 329 ($4.31). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Legal & General Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Legal & General Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Legal & General Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/10/2022 – Legal & General Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.39) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Legal & General Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Legal & General Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 343 ($4.50) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Legal & General Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/28/2022 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 406 ($5.32) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 406 ($5.32) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 2.09 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 268.11 ($3.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,240,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,996,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($2,993.15). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £3,126.34 ($4,100.12). Insiders purchased a total of 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $769,672 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

