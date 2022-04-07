Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target Raised to €14.50

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.52.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

