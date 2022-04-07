REPO (REPO) Trading 22.2% Lower This Week

REPO (REPO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $283,548.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.04 or 0.07413915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,712.20 or 0.99992218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00051364 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

