ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.30. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 7,435 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

