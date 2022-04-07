Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 9,389 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 2.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,875,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of -220.11 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.