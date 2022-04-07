Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in nCino by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in nCino by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in nCino by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 656,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 1.00. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

