Renaissance Capital LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 230,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

