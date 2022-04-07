Renaissance Capital LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 726.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 8,596,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,488. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

