Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 978,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

