Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 19,597 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 421.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.01. 706,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,673. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

