Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry in a year. High expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022. Poor return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.10.

NYSE:RGA opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

