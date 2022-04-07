Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.41 and a 200-day moving average of $311.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

