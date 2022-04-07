Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.50

Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.50 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 88.90 ($1.17). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.15), with a volume of 912,443 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.50. The company has a market cap of £451.79 million and a PE ratio of 27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90.
Regional REIT Company Profile (LON:RGL)
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.
