RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. 12,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 83,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.
About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (RGRX)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.