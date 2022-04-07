Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $710.30

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $710.30 and last traded at $708.12, with a volume of 5578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $698.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $645.27 and a 200-day moving average of $626.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock worth $20,816,957 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.