Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $710.30

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $710.30 and last traded at $708.12, with a volume of 5578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $698.41.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.
The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $645.27 and a 200-day moving average of $626.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.
In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock worth $20,816,957 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
