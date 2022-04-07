Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.90.
About Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)
