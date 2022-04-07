Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:RRX opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

