Reeds (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reeds (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $0.26 on Friday. Reeds has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

