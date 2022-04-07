Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RCRT opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.52. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

