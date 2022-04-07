Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,700 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.