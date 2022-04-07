Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,700 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.76).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.