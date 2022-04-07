Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Republic Bank (FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $209.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – First Republic Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

