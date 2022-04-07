Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jabil (JBL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jabil (NYSE: JBL) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2022 – Jabil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2022 – Jabil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/21/2022 – Jabil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jabil reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.1%. The company is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics. It is well-positioned to witness strong top-line growth in healthcare, automotive, mobility, industrial and semi cap, and 5G wireless and cloud businesses. Jabil’s electric vehicle business continues to outperform despite global supply chain issues. However, Jabil is expected to suffer from supply-chain issues, at least in fiscal 2022. It is exposed to significant customer concentration risk. The company’s efforts to optimize its manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. Jabil’s strong partners, comprising Apple, HP and Amazon, aid prospects.”

3/17/2022 – Jabil had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Jabil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Jabil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Jabil Inc alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $3,093,830. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.