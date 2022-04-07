Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clorox (CLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clorox (NYSE: CLX):

4/1/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $117.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Clorox is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $123.00.

3/29/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $145.00 to $127.00.

3/15/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Clorox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. Despite the sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2022, the bottom line fell short of estimates. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were impacted by the soft sales performance across all segments. Lower shipment volume mainly hurt sales. This, along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs and increased commodity costs, dented the bottom line and margins. Clorox revised its view for fiscal 2022 which seems drab. However, its IGNITE strategy and gains from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. It remains on track to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements. The company is also poised to gain from cost-saving and pricing initiatives to mitigate the ongoing in”

2/7/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $132.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Clorox had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $162.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Clorox stock opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94.

Get The Clorox Company alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.