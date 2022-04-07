Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) & Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Head to Head Contrast

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Real Brokerage and Redfin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redfin 0 12 3 0 2.20

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%. Redfin has a consensus price target of $45.15, indicating a potential upside of 179.07%. Given Redfin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Redfin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and Redfin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 0.01 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Redfin $1.92 billion 0.90 -$109.61 million ($1.13) -14.32

Real Brokerage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redfin.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A Redfin -5.70% -33.81% -5.56%

Summary

Redfin beats Real Brokerage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.