RDA Financial Network Sells 1,708 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 113.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.0% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 117,953 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

