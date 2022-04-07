Raymond James Upgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to “Market Perform”

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Xylem has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

