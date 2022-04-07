Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Regions Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

