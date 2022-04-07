Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Progressive by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,018. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

PGR stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $117.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.