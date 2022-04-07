Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 604 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $99.95 and a one year high of $108.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

