Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 157 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.66 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.