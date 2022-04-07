Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 21,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

