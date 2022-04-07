Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stericycle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,149,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stericycle by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.54. 4,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,789. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.