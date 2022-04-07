Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $724,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $182.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,650. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

