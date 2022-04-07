Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after buying an additional 766,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 148,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

