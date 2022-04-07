Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 127,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.58. 52,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,962. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

