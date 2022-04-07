Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

